Liverpool fans soak up atmosphere as security bolstered for Roma decider

Liverpool fans made their voices heard ahead of their Champions League decider amid a large security operation in Rome.

Police and security forces provided a ring of steel around a loud contingent gathered in a bar in the centre of the Italian capital.

A similarly heavy presence is expected on Wednesday as thousands of fans are expected to travel for the crucial second leg semi-final match against AS Roma.

One police chief said around 1,200 officers would be deployed, and Carabinieri and city officers were seen stationed at major landmarks including the Trevi Fountain and Pantheon on Tuesday.

It comes after one fan said he had been attacked with a metal bar as he and a friend walked back to the hotel on Monday night.

Carl Johnson told the Liverpool Echo fans should travel in groups, and added neither of them had been wearing team colours and he suffered minor bruising.

The football club’s first leg 5-2 win over AS Roma last week was marred by an attack before the game which left supporter Sean Cox in a coma.