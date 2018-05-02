Murder probe launched after man shot dead in north-west London

A man has been shot dead in north-west London.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the victim, believed to be in his thirties, was found with critical injuries outside Queensbury Tube station.

Another man, aged in his 20s, is in hospital after also suffering from a gun shot wound.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to the scene on Cumberland Road at just after 9pm on Tuesday.

They found the older man with serious injuries and he died at the scene almost an hour later.

The younger man attended a north London hospital at about 9.10pm, and remains in a stable condition.