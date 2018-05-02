Shopkeeper fights off armed robbers with can of oil

A brave shopkeeper has fought off two would-be armed robbers by spraying them with a can of multi-purpose oil.

The robbers, one armed with a crowbar, entered the Premier Wines on Royle Green Road, Northenden, Manchester, and demanded cash.

The lone staff member picked up a can of multi-purpose oil spray from behind the counter and sprayed it at the offenders.

One of the attackers then picked up a shelved bottle of wine and launched it at the shopkeeper, narrowly missing him and hitting a display cabinet containing spirits.