Speaking out about the Speaker John Bercow

“He’ll be gone by Sunday” one of John Bercow’s many parliamentary enemies were confident enough to predict to me this afternoon, after fresh allegations of bullying were made against the Speaker of the House of Commons. Angus Sinclair, former private secretary to the Speaker in 2009, told BBC Newsnight that John Bercow undermined him, mocked him and once smashed a mobile phone in front of him in a fit of rage. Mr Sinclair says he left his job with a £86,000 pay-off, more than a year’s salary, and signed a non-disclosure agreement. It was just a few weeks ago back in March when other allegations were made, including that another former secretary, Kate Emms, also left her job working for John Bercow and was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. After PMQs this afternoon Downing Street got involved, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying, “The Prime Minister has been very clear from the start that there is no place for bullying or harassment of any kind in the workplace, including Parliament”. Adding that “It’s a matter for Parliament to decide how to proceed but the latest allegations are concerning and should be properly investigated. It’s important to note the Speaker denies the allegations.”

A Labour spokesman agreed: “These are extremely serious allegations. The details of them need to be investigated.” That significant intervention added weight to the sense that the pressure was building on the Speaker. If an investigation was begun into the specific allegations of bullying made by former members of his staff, then surely he’d have to stand down? After all, the Speaker sits on the House of Commons Commission which oversees parliamentary staffing matters. In the Commons, the Speaker had a chance to defend himself when the former Cabinet Minister Maria Miller raised the issue: “It’s clear from media coverage of a former senior member of staff in this place has felt unable to speak out about serious alleged wrongdoing because of an agreement signed with the House of Commons when they left” “Can I ask whether you will be making a personal statement given your involvement in these allegations and that there are further allegations which potentially have the effect of undermining the reputation of this House?” She added.

In reply, Speaker Bercow made his first public statement, praising the staff working for him: “I have a superb team of dedicated, effective and long serving staff, five of whom have served me for a collective total of over 40 years,” he told MPs “I’m also happy to confirm that the great majority of people who have left my service have done so on perfectly amicable terms.” Note he says the majority of staff who left his service went on amicable terms, begging the question; how many didn’t? Mid-afternoon and there was a response to the calls for an investigation into the Speaker from the Leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom. ‘It is for Dame Laura Cox QC to consider whether the terms of reference of her independent inquiry need to be expanded, to allow for individual investigations to take place. I’m sure she will be looking very carefully at how best to respond to these latest developments.” “We must call out unacceptable behaviour and stand by the House staff who do so much for us. The Independent Complaints Procedure that I am establishing for all who work in or visit Parliament will, I believe, make Parliament one of the best places in the world to work, and to be treated with dignity.” “I am determined to stamp out all forms of bullying and harassment in Parliament, and separate to these allegations, I encourage any member of House staff who has experienced mistreatment to provide their confidential testimony to Dame Laura Cox.” “Everyone in Westminster has a responsibility to play their part in changing the culture in Parliament’.

Who’s Dame Laura Cox? The respected QC and former high court judge was brought in to conduct an inquiry into a culture of bullying in Parliament and she started work two weeks ago, with interim findings expected in early summer. But, and here’s the but, her terms of reference set by the non-executive members of the House of Commons Commission, which remember John Bercow sits on, rules out looking into individual or past cases. I’m told that those terms of reference are not likely to be adjusted to address the new allegations. So would the House of Commons authorities, as the employer of Parliamentary staff, set up an investigation? This evening we had their statement: A House of Commons Spokesperson said: “The House of Commons strives to be a responsible and supportive employer, and does not tolerate bullying or harassment of any kind. The Leader of the House of Commons is currently chairing a steering group - including staff and union representatives – to oversee the implementation of recommendations for an Independent Complaints and Grievance Process. In addition, an independent inquiry into the bullying of House staff is also underway. Allegations of bullying or harassment by an MP towards a member of House staff are currently dealt with under the Respect policy. That policy does not cover allegations which have been made in the media by a retired member of staff about events in 2009-10. Therefore, no investigation is planned.”

