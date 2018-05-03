Belgian city puts shunned UK retail plan to good effect

A plan designed to revive British retailers is being put to good effect – on the streets of Belgium. A 2013 report made a number of recommendations on how to help UK retailers, but the proposals were largely ignored. But the city of Roeselare in Flanders picked up on the idea and is starting to see the benefits. “I was very inspired five years ago when I read the review,” Mayor Kris Declercq told ITV News. “I needed some big reforms and shock therapy for our shop owners.” The report, by retailer Bill Grimsey, made recommendations around areas including leadership, funding, business rates and parking. Ideas put into action in Roeselare – home to around 60,000 people - include:

Free 30-minute parking using smart sensors

Fining landlords if premises are left vacant for more than a year and offering cheap rents to new businesses

Free pram hire

A courier system to take shopping off your hands

An app offering reduced prices in the city and a gift card that can only be used in Roeselare

Free WiFi

More green spaces

The changes have been made possible by investment from the local government and working in unison with retailers. The high street still faces challenges – shops do still close in Roeselare – and there have been teething problems. For example, the courier service via a phone app is being put on hold because of concerns that people who show up to take shopping off people’s hands are not legitimate. Despite this, the changes have proved popular with many people.

The mayor says there is no “miracle solution” to solve the woes many high streets face, but shoppers are happy with Roeselare’s face lift. Mr Declercq said: “It is good that a city like us has found inspiration in the UK to see how the same problems can generate creative solutions. “We’re doing well, we’re doing better than other cities in Flanders, but still it’s a challenge every day. But by mixing measures, like subsidies, like giving investment incentives, we’ve seen in one-and-a-half years more than 28 new shops."