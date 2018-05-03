Boys plotted to kill pupils and teachers in Columbine-style massacre, court told

Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold shot dead a teacher and 12 students in their 1999 gun attack at Columbine High School. Credit: AP

Two 14-year-old boys planned to re-enact the Columbine High School massacre by killing pupils and teachers at their school, a jury has been told. The pair, both now 15, hero-worshipped Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold - the teenagers who killed 12 students and a teacher in Colorado in 1999 - prosecutors told Leeds Crown Court. The court heard how the boys emulated the Columbine killers' habit of wearing trench coats and the older of the two - said to be the leader - "idolised" Harris. Paul Greaney QC, prosecuting, told a jury on Thursday the pair were planning an attack at their school in the North Yorkshire market town of Northallerton and shared a list of people they wanted dead.

The case is being heard at Leeds Crown Court. Credit: PA

Mr Greaney said: "Those two teenagers researched and discussed those killers and their interest in them turned to hero-worship. It was against that background that they plotted their own attack upon the school they attended. "In that attack, they intended to shoot and kill other pupils and teachers against whom they held a grievance. "They also, like their heroes, intended to deploy explosives and researched bombing-making techniques to that end." Mr Greaney said: "They intended a re-enactment of the Columbine High School Massacre although fortunately, in the result, they were stopped before their plans were put into action." The defendants - one wearing school uniform - each sat with one of their parents as they listened to the case opening.

Columbine attackers Dylan Klebold, left, and Eric Harris. Credit: AP