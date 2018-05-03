Death toll nears 100 with scores more injured after India rain and dust storm

At least 91 people have died and more than 160 are injured after a powerful dust storm and rain swept parts of north and western India.

Houses collapsed and trees fell as the devastation was particularly severe on Wednesday night in Agra, the northern city that hosts the Taj Mahal.

Some 43 people died there as the wind speed touched 130km (80mph) per hour, said relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh state.

At least 64 people died and another 67 were injured in northern Uttar Pradesh state, he said.