Donald Trump says ‘stay tuned’ for news on Americans detained in North Korea

US president Donald Trump has hinted there may soon be an update on the three Americans being held captive in North Korea. He tweeted on Wednesday: “As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!” The president is preparing for a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, tentatively scheduled for May or early June.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mr Kim discussed the Americans last month when Mr Pompeo visited North Korea. Mr Trump has said the US is working hard to win the Americans’ freedom. National security adviser John Bolton said the release of the Americans would be a “demonstration of their sincerity” in the lead-up to the summit.

Donald Trump has a potential summit planned with Kim Jong Un. Credit: Korea Broadcasting System