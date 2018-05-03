First all-female Subbuteo set launched

The first all-female Subbuteo set has been launched to reflect the rapid growth of women’s football in the UK. The FA and the game’s maker, Hasbro, revealed the limited edition version of the table football game ahead of the SSE Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 5, with the figures wearing the colours of finalists Arsenal and Chelsea.

Female Subbuteo set Credit: Figures are painted in the colours of Chelsea and Arsenal (FA/PA)

The FA said the new version of the game supported its objective to tackle barriers within the women’s game. The set includes 22 outfield players and six substitutes, each hand-moulded and painted with their own characteristics and detailing. The classic Subbuteo box has also been given a new design with the female footballers placed front and centre.

Female Subbuteo set Credit: Sue Smith (left) and Marzena Bogdanowicz tried out the new game at Wembley Stadium (FA/PA)