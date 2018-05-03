Hero commuter describes how he saved 90-year-old ex-Eurotunnel chairman's life after he fell onto Tube tracks

Without Riyad El-Hassani's unimaginable bravery, a man could have lost his life.

Still shocked, Mr El-Hassani, 24, recounted to ITV News the moment he pulled former chairman of Eurotunnel, Sir Robert Malpas from the rails moments before a train powered into Marble Arch station.

"He had one of his hands on the electric rail. I just stopped thinking and ran and jumped.

"It was very close, it was a few inches. The train stopped about 5, 6 metres after us."

Sir Malpas, suffered a facial injury, but Mr El-Hassani's quick thinking prevented him from further harm.