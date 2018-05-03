1,000 jobs at risk as Jacques Vert prepares to 'call in administrators'

A thousand high street jobs are set to be at risk as fashion brand Jacques Vert prepares to call in administrators.

Calvetron Brands, who owns Jacques Vert, has called in administrators Duff & Phelps to handle the collapse, with an official appointment due to be announced on Friday.

The womenswear concession company is considered a high street favourite in the UK, with trading from Debenhams and House of Fraser set to be affected.

They also has employees based in Ireland and Canada.

The firm bought multiple fashion brands last year as part of a pre-pack administration deal steered by KPMG.

Though 17 UK stores were shut, a significant number of jobs were saved.

Despite this, the future of Calvetron's employees hangs in the balance again as Duff & Phelps embarks upon a sale process.