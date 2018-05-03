Lawyer: Trump repaid Cohen for payment to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump’s new lawyer has said the president repaid attorney Michael Cohen for a 130,000 US dollar (£95,000) payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Mr Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the money to repay Michael Cohen had been “funnelled … through the law firm and the president repaid it”.

Asked if Mr Trump knew about the arrangement, Mr Giuliani said: “He didn’t know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this, like I take care of things like this for my clients. I don’t burden them with every single thing that comes along. These are busy people.”

Mr Trump told reporters several weeks ago that he did not know about the payment to Ms Daniels as part of a non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Asked aboard Air Force One whether he knew about the payment, Mr Trump said flatly: “No.”

Mr Trump also said he did not know why Mr Cohen had made the payment or where he got the money.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.