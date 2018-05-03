What teenagers plagued by London knife crime want the government to do about it

London's knife crime epidemic has left politicians battling with one still unanswered question: how to solve it?

Among those campaigning for change, one voice has been left largely unheard in the debate - the teenagers living inside the capital.

ITV News spoke to ten teenagers, aged between 11 and 18, who live with the day-to-day fear of being stabbed.

Onem, 15, said he was threatened at knife point purely because he happened to be in the wrong post code.

He told ITV News: "Some guy came up to me and said what area are you actually from?'

"Next minute he pulled out a knife, put it to my chest and he said 'come back here, simple, you're gone'."

While the young Londoners realise the dangers of their neighbourhoods, they are also clear on what the solution should be.

They share their thoughts candidly in the video above.