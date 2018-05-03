Celebrities accept damages at high court over phone-hacking by Mirror Group

Lawyer Mark Elder told Mr Justice Mann that 34-year-old Ms Lloyd was "distressed and appalled" to learn that she was targeted.

None of the celebrities were at the hearing before Mr Justice Mann for the settlement of their claims for misuse of private information.

A host of celebrities including model Danielle Lloyd, actress Jennifer Ellison and former footballers Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole have received undisclosed damages and an apology at the High Court from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over phone-hacking.

In addition to the emotional impact, Ms Ellison, also 34, believed the activity adversely affected her career.

MGN's actions had a "massive emotional impact" on Mr Yorke, 46, affected his life in many ways and significantly damaged his reputation.

And they had an adverse impact on 46-year-old Mr Cole's life in many ways, including leading him to distrust people close to him.

MGN apologised for any damage or distress suffered as a result of the unlawful interception of voicemail messages more than a decade ago.

Mr Elder, of law firm Shoosmiths, said later: "We're pleased to have resolved these claims against MGN on behalf of our clients.

"Our clients may be in the public eye but they have a right to a private life, which should be respected.

"A settlement has been reached with MGN and our clients are happy with the outcome."