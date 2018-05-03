Peers urge Government and EU to create dispute resolution system post-Brexit

Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement risks becoming “unenforceable” unless an adequate UK-EU dispute resolution is established, a parliamentary committee has warned.

In a report released on Thursday, the House of Lords EU Justice Sub-Committee has called on both the Government and the EU to bring forward “pragmatic proposals” to resolve the current deadlock on what will replace the European Court of Justice throughout the Brexit process.

Theresa May has made clear that withdrawal from the ECJ jurisdiction is one of her “red lines” for Brexit.

The Committee said a new, effective system must be proposed quickly to address the enforcement of the Withdrawal Agreement, arrangements during the transition period and criminal justice cooperation between Britain and the EU going forward.

The rights of individuals and businesses would also be left unprotected if any “insoluble” disagreements between Britain and the EU were to arise, they warned.

Chair of the EU Justice Sub-Committee, Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, said: “We are really worried now about the lack of time. This is difficult stuff, and unless both sides show real flexibility in the coming months, not only could the rights of businesses and individuals be threatened, but the whole Brexit withdrawal agreement could end up being potentially unenforceable.