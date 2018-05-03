Ten injured in Stamford Hill after giant fireball explodes from bonfire at Jewish festival

According to Jewish news website The Yeshiva World , festival-goers "shrieked and panicked" after the bonfire exploded during celebrations for the Jewish holiday Lag Ba'Omer.

Hatzola , a volunteer emergency medical organisation that services the North London area, provided a "mega response team" at the scene.

Ten people have suffered minor injuries after a bonfire in Stamford Hill exploded during a Jewish Festival.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The cause of the blast is not yet clear.

Some bystanders were reportedly treated for facial burns but police say no-one was seriously injured.

The London Fire Brigade assisted Hatzola in treating patients following the blast, as well as attending other bonfires throughout the evening.