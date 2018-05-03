Trump presents award to teacher of teenage refugees

President Donald Trump has presented the National Teacher of the Year award to a Washington state educator who gave him a stack of letters from some of her teenage refugee pupils.

Mr Trump did not mention the types of students Mandy Manning teaches during a White House ceremony honouring her and other winners.

Ms Manning teaches English to new refugee and immigrant students from all over the world at the Newcomer Center at Joel E Ferris High School in Spokane.

“Teachers like Mandy play a vital role in the wellbeing of our children, the strength of our communities and the success of our nation,” Mr Trump said.

“The job of a teacher is not only to instruct the next generation of workers but the next generations of citizens to teach our children to care for others, to think for themselves, to love their country, to be proud of our history and to be true pillars of their families and their communities.”