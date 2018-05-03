Women who eat fast food and little or no fruit ‘take longer to become pregnant’

Women who eat less fruit and more fast food take longer to get pregnant and are less likely to conceive within a year, a study has suggested.

Compared with women who ate fruit three or more times a day in the month before conception, women who ate fruit less than one to three times a month took half a month longer to become pregnant.

Similarly, compared with women who never or rarely ate fast food, women who consumed fast food four or more times a week took nearly a month longer to become pregnant.

Researchers found that while intake of fruit and fast foods affected the time it took to get pregnant, intake of green leafy vegetables or fish did not.

The study, which is published in the journal Human Reproduction, saw 5,598 women questioned about their diet during their first antenatal visit.