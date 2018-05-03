Kew Gardens: World’s largest Victorian glasshouse reopens after revamp

The last plants have been planted at Kew Garden’s Temperate House as it reopens following a major restoration.

The world’s largest Victorian glasshouse, which was first opened in 1863, is now home to 10,000 plants from the world’s temperate regions, including some of the world’s rarest and most threatened species.

Described by Sir David Attenborough as a “breathtakingly beautiful space”, the glasshouse has undergone the largest restoration project in the history of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, since it closed its doors in August 2013.

During that time the entire framework of the building at the botanic gardens in west London has been repaired, with thousands of panes of glass replaced, along with intricate ironwork and paved flooring.