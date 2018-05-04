Afghan battlefield interpreters will not be made to pay fee to stay in UK

Afghan interpreters who served alongside British troops fighting the Taliban will not have to pay the Home Office to stay in the UK, it has been confirmed. More than 150 translators given a five-year visa to seek sanctuary in Britain, wrote to the new Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson to highlight their concerns. The interpreters who worked on the battlefield in Helmand Province, said they faced deportation if they could not find the £2,398 per person to apply for indefinite leave to remain once their visas expired.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ahead of the official announcement, and with the first of the issued visas set to expire next year, Mr Williamson said the fees should be waived as the translators have “every right to be here”. Confirming the move the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid said: “The local Afghan interpreters worked in dangerous and challenging situations, regularly putting their lives at risk. “We have always been clear that they will be able to stay in the UK with their families and today I have announced that they will be able to do this for free.” It is understood the Ministry of Defence first raised the issue a number of weeks ago, and that the Defence Secretary has been seeking a resolution since. Mr Williamson said: “I am thrilled that the Home Office has agreed that we should waive the fees for the loyal and brave interpreters who served this country by standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our armed forces on the battlefield in Afghanistan. “They have always delivered for us, so it is important that we deliver for them, and this is something I have been pushing for, and I hope this gives reassurance to the interpreters and their families.” Interpreter Mohammad Walizada worked for the British military between 2009 and 2015, and sought sanctuary in the UK in January 2016. His five-year visa is set to expire in 2020.

Afghan National Army soldiers were taught by UK soldiers with the help of interpreters (Ben Birchall/PA) Credit: Afghan National Army soldiers were taught by UK soldiers with the help of interpreters (Ben Birchall/PA)