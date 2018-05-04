One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives Jamie Acourt arrested outside Barcelona gym

The 41-year-old, from south London, is wanted by the Metropolitan Police over his alleged involvement in the large-scale supply of drugs.

Jamie Acourt was detained after he left the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia Gym on Friday, the National Crime Agency said.

One of Britain’s most wanted fugitives has been captured by armed officers in Barcelona.

Acourt, who was apprehended on a European Arrest Warrant, will appear in court in Madrid next week for an extradition hearing.

Ian Cruxton, head of international operations for the NCA, said: “Acourt thought he could evade capture but as a result of an intelligence-led operation his days on the run have ended.

“We were able to direct the Spanish authorities to his location in Barcelona.

“Our ability to share information and work at speed with our international partners ensures there is no safe haven for fugitives. We will never stop pursuing these individuals.”

Acourt was the 81st fugitive to be located out of 96 in Operation Captura – a joint initiative by the NCA, Crimestoppers and the Spanish authorities.