Chemical weapons watchdog rows back on Salisbury nerve agent claim

The international chemical weapons watchdog has rowed back on a suggestion that up to 100 grams of liquid nerve agent were used in the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ahmet Uzumcu, told the New York Times the amount of Novichok used indicated it was deliberately applied as a weapon. However, in a statement, an OPCW spokesman said it was not able to "estimate or determine the amount of the nerve agent that was used" in the incident in Salisbury on March 4. The spokesman added however: "The quantity should probably be characterised in milligrams."

Credit: OPCW

Earlier Mr Uzumcu told the paper the Novichok could have been applied as a liquid or aerosol. He said: "For research activities or protection you would need, for instance, five to 10 grams or so, but even in Salisbury it looks like they may have used more than that, without knowing the exact quantity, I am told it may be 50, 100 grams or so, which goes beyond research activities for protection. "It's not affected by weather conditions. That explains, actually, that they were able to identify it after a considerable time lapse." He added the samples collected suggested the nerve agent was of "high purity". The OPCW statement came as Czech president Milos Zeman disclosed that his country had produced small quantities of Novichok.

Czech president Milos Zeman is known for pro-Russia views. Credit: PA