Child mortality higher in England than in Sweden

Deaths in children under five occur one and half times more often in England than in Sweden, a study has found.

If the child mortality rate was the same in England as in Sweden, more than 600 fewer children would have died a year in England during the 10-year period analysed, researchers said.

The UK has one of the highest child mortality rates in western Europe, and although the UK and Sweden have similar levels of economic development and healthcare, the UK’s more unequal wealth distribution leads to poorer maternal health during pregnancy.

This causes more babies to be born prematurely and with a low birth weight, researchers from the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health said.

Children born in England also tend to have more birth anomalies – such as congenital heart defects – than in Sweden.

The study, published in the Lancet, used medical data from the NHS and the Swedish health service to compare births from 2003 to 2012, and track the children’s health and death records up to their fifth birthday.

These records included information on the mother’s age, the family’s socioeconomic position, length of pregnancy, the child’s birth weight, gender and whether they had any birth anomalies.

Overall, the study included more than 3.9 million English births, with 11,392 deaths, and more than a million Swedish births and 1,927 deaths.