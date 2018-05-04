Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell receives damehood

Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell has been made a dame by the Queen.

The ballerina received the honour at an investiture at Buckingham Palace.

She compared the ceremony to getting married, before suggesting Harry would be “fantastic” for the BBC dancing competition.

“It was such a shock, I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said.

She also revealed she had previously invited the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to sit in the Strictly audience, adding “that would be extraordinary”.