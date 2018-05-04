- ITV Report
Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell receives damehood
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot
Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell has been made a dame by the Queen.
The ballerina received the honour at an investiture at Buckingham Palace.
She compared the ceremony to getting married, before suggesting Harry would be “fantastic” for the BBC dancing competition.
“It was such a shock, I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said.
She also revealed she had previously invited the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to sit in the Strictly audience, adding “that would be extraordinary”.
Speaking on her damehood, Bussell said: “It’s been a shock, it’s kind of like getting married, and you realise you’re suddenly here and it’s nearly over.
“It was such a shock, I wasn’t expecting it at all. I’m still supporting the dance world and for me it’s recognition for all the dance institutions I’m involved with.”
She was honoured for her services to dance, following a career spanning 30 years.