- ITV Report
-
Donald Trump says Kim Jong-un meeting date and location has been set
Donald Trump has confirmed that a time and place has been set for his meeting with Kim Jong-un - and that the details will soon be released.
The US president revealed that "substantive talks" are already underway between his country and North Korea ahead of the historic meeting.
Expectations around the event are continuing to grow after what appeared to be a successful summit between Mr Kim and South Korean president Moon Jae-in last week, during which the former entered South Korean territory.
The question of where Mr Trump and Mr Kim will meet has been subject to much speculation.
On Friday, Mr Trump said: "The trip has been scheduled - we have a date and we have a location - we'll be announcing it soon."
The president also hinted that talks with North Korea over freeing US hostages in the country were proving fruitful.
"We're having very substantive talks with North Korea and a lot of things have already happened with respect to the hostages," Mr Trump said.
"I think you're going to be seeing very good things.
On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence postponed a planned trip to Brazil at the end of May to free resources for Mr Trump's meeting with Mr Kim.
It is hoped that the talks will help pave the way to de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
Earlier, the White House denied a report that Mr Trump is seeking options to reduce US troop presence on the Korean peninsula.