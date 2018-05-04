Donald Trump says Kim Jong-un meeting date and location has been set

Donald Trump has confirmed that a time and place has been set for his meeting with Kim Jong-un - and that the details will soon be released.

The US president revealed that "substantive talks" are already underway between his country and North Korea ahead of the historic meeting.

Expectations around the event are continuing to grow after what appeared to be a successful summit between Mr Kim and South Korean president Moon Jae-in last week, during which the former entered South Korean territory.

The question of where Mr Trump and Mr Kim will meet has been subject to much speculation.

On Friday, Mr Trump said: "The trip has been scheduled - we have a date and we have a location - we'll be announcing it soon."