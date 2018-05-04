Evacuations ordered after Hawaii volcano erupts

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has erupted, releasing red lava into a residential neighbourhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island. The eruption comes after days of earthquakes rattled the area’s Puna district.

Dozens of earthquakes have rattled Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano in recent days (US Gelological Survey/AP) Credit: Dozens of earthquakes have rattled Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano in recent days (US Gelological Survey/AP)

Earlier in the week, the crater floor of the Puu Oo vent collapsed, causing magma to push more than 10 miles downslope towards the populated south-east coastline of the island. Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said red lava emerged on Mohala Street. The county has ordered evacuations for homes from Luana Street to Pohohiki Road.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It is not known how many homes are covered by the evacuation order. A nearby community centre has opened for shelter.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.