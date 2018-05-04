Five things we learned from the local elections
Brexit negotiations, the Grenfell fire, four cabinet resignations, cries of anti-Semitism and the forced removal of Windrush migrants - politics has moved fast in the last year, but the local election results suggest voters have largely stood still.
Local elections are just that - local.
You can add them up to get a national picture, but it's all a bit blurry.
Each council has its own dynamics, from which we can only cautiously work out what might be going on across the country.
But what is clear is that the results don't actually change a great deal, and from that, I think we can draw several conclusions:
- The Labour surge still hasn't broken through the dam
This wasn't the flood of red that some in the party had been hoping for as an indication that the momentum it gained during the General Election is continuing to build.
The London results were disappointing - no takeover of Westminster and Chelsea, or Wandsworth, while Barnet (where I found the large Jewish population bitterly concerned about anti-Semitism in the party on Wednesday) fell to a Tory majority.
Outside London, the party did gain control of Plymouth, but it lost Nuneaton and Derby.
Not the night it needed.
- The Conservatives clung on
Eight years into austerity - which has hammered council budgets - the Conservatives have clung on.
They did suffer a big and symbolic defeat in Trafford, where Labour knocked their flagship northern council into no overall control, but otherwise, they lost fairly little.
In fact, as in the General Election, they outperformed Labour in Leave areas like Dudley, Thurrock and Basildon, as Brexit continues to polarise voters two years on from the referendum.
- Ukip losses helped the Tories
The Conservatives' gains were often thanks to Ukip's losses.
Ukip continues to career off a cliff edge, losing almost every seat it held in these elections, though it did gain one in Derby - that of the local Labour leader.
- Brexit is aiding a Lib Dem revival
While Brexit has suffocated Ukip, it continues to gently revive the Lib Dems.
They will be very pleased to have gained Richmond in London last night, while also re-establishing themselves on councils like Hull, where they haven't had a large presence since their punishment during the coalition years.
- There were no outright winners
So what does that all add up to?
At a push, it may suggest voters are stuck in a time warp.
The national picture looks remarkably similar to the General Election - inconclusive.
The results are neither a ringing endorsement of Labour nor the Conservatives.
Some may argue that Corbynism has peaked, others than the Tories continue their dangerous northern decline.
But on the basis of these elections, neither is heading for a stonking majority in Westminster, which continues to prove elusive in our age.