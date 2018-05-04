Five things we learned from the local elections

Brexit negotiations, the Grenfell fire, four cabinet resignations, cries of anti-Semitism and the forced removal of Windrush migrants - politics has moved fast in the last year, but the local election results suggest voters have largely stood still.

Local elections are just that - local.

You can add them up to get a national picture, but it's all a bit blurry.

Each council has its own dynamics, from which we can only cautiously work out what might be going on across the country.

But what is clear is that the results don't actually change a great deal, and from that, I think we can draw several conclusions: