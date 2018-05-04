Hairdresser who tried to infect men with HIV is jailed for eight years

A “devious” predator who attempted to deliberately infect four men with HIV has been jailed for eight years in Scotland. Hairdresser Daryll Rowe, 27, intentionally had unprotected sex with partners, fully in the knowledge that he had the virus and was exposing them to the risk of infection. One of the men went on to contract HIV as a result of the “utter callousness” of Rowe’s actions.

Rowe is already serving a life sentence for similar offences in England. Credit: PA

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told Rowe – who is already serving a life sentence for similar offences in England – he had “grossly breached the trust of the men involved”. On Friday, Rowe, of Musselburgh, East Lothian, admitted culpably and recklessly exposing the four men to the risk of contracting HIV between June and September 2015 at an address in Edinburgh, officials confirmed. Police said the hairdresser, who was diagnosed with the lifelong condition in April 2015, would meet men using online dating apps and enter into sexual relationships without disclosing his illness. He would either refrain from wearing a condom during sex, or tamper with the protection, as he sought to deliberately infect others. Judge Lady Scott told Rowe he had shown a total disregard for the consequences of his actions. In a sentencing statement released following the hearing, she said: “On one occasion you were asked to wear a condom and you falsely assured your victim you would, but did not do so. “On another occasion you specifically requested unprotected sex and falsely reassured your victim you were not HIV positive. “You grossly breached the trust of the men involved and caused them considerable fear and anxiety.”

She said it had been a traumatic experience for the man who did contract the virus. “This has had a profound effect upon his life,” the judge said. “The nature of this conduct and the utter callousness shown by you, make these offences very serious.” Lady Scott handed Rowe an eight-year prison term, which can only be served concurrently with life sentence imposed in England, and she placed him on the sex offenders’ register for life. Rowe was snared following “significant” enquiries carried out by officers in Scotland and England. Last month, he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years at Brighton Crown Court for trying to infect 10 men with HIV.

