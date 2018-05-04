Jeremy Corbyn insists 'more to come' from Labour despite underwhelming local election results

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted there is "much more to come" from Labour after the party registered an underwhelming set of results in the local elections. Mr Corbyn said Labour had gained "a lot of seats across the whole country", despite the failure to capture many of its target seats and so-called Tory "crown jewels". Labour sources were more buoyant on Friday morning, describing their results as "solid" and proof that it had consolidated advances made at last year's General Election. Check your local election results:

Many people had predicted a tougher night for the Conservatives following months of uncertainty over Brexit, the recent Windrush scandal and a spate of resignations from the Cabinet. But despite months of momentum built on the back of the General Election, Labour was unable to make the gains many had widely anticipated. While Labour managed to take control of Plymouth, the party failed to build a stronger hold in London, missing out on target seats such as Barnet, Wandsworth, Westminster, Hillingdon and Kensington. Elsewhere the party lost Nuneaton and Bedworth - often seen as bellwether seats - while it fell short of gaining control in areas like Swindon, Dudley and Walsall, where they hoped to establish middle England strongholds.

Emma Dent Coat MP looks exhausted following results in Kensington. Credit: PA

But speaking after most of the results had been counted, the Labour leader played down fears that the moment of "peak Corbyn" had passed. "No, no, there is much more to come and it's going to get even better," Mr Corbyn told Sky News. "We were defending seats that were last won in 2014, which was a particularly good year for Labour in local government. "Obviously, I am disappointed at any places where we lost a bit of ground, but if you look at the overall picture, Labour gained a lot of seats across the whole country, we gained a lot of votes in places we never had those votes before."

Anti-Semitism backlash?

Labour celebrate victory after taking control of Trafford. Credit: PA

In Barnet, former Labour councillor Adam Langleben voiced his anger at the impact which the row over anti-Semitism had on his party's fortunes. After losing his seat in West Hendon, Mr Langleben tweeted: "We must NEVER have another election like this. "No community group should have their vote dictated by their safety. That should shame us."

Mr Langleben found support from Labour MP and Corbyn critic Wes Streeting, who told him: "I am so so sorry. This defeat wasn't yours". Meanwhile, Momentum activist Owen Jones praised the impact that the grassroots organisation had had on the results. Jones said that the local election results showed that "campaigning works".

Relief for the Tories

At a time where people traditionally register protest votes, many Conservatives were left breathing a sigh of relief that the party did not experience a more significant erosion of power. While the Tories lost Trafford - their flagship council in the North West - to no overall control, they survived a bigger scrape inside the capital and beyond. The Conservatives gained control of councils in Peterborough, Southend and Basildon, and saw a small swing in their favour outside of London. Visiting Wandsworth, Theresa May appeared in a positive mood following the results. "Labour thought they could take control, this was one of their top targets and they threw everything at it, but they failed," she said.

Theresa May said Labour had 'thrown everything' at Wandsworth. Credit: PA

But rather than seeing this as a vote of confidence in Mrs May's leadership, many commentators have put the middle-road Tory performance down to a collapse in the UKIP vote. The Eurosceptic party shed councillors across the country in an almost complete depletion. Conservative chairman Brandon Lewis claimed that the results showed that voters were being turned off by "hard abuse" from supporters of Labour's left wing. He also cited Labour's "failure" to deal with the perceived anti-Semitism problem. Mr Lewis hailed a "good night" for the Tories, with Labour failing to gain a single council in London. "Eight years into a government, Labour was losing 4,000 councillors, whereas we at the moment are holding councils and in some areas making positive inroads," he said.

Resurgence for the Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrat resurgence included Richmond. Credit: PA

With 40 councillors won by midday on Friday, the Lib Dems were celebrating something of a resurgence. The party saw particular gains in the London borough of Richmond, one of a number of Remain-backing areas, which saw an upsurge in votes for Vince Cable's party. Liberal Democrat MP Sir Edward Davey described the party's advances in areas like Richmond as "a sign of things to come". He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "People are desperate for a voice that isn't a right-wing Brexit Tory voice or a left-wing Corbynista voice. "Under Vince Cable, Liberal Democrats can become that and last night's results show we are becoming that."

Total wipeout or 'Black Death' for UKIP?

UKIP suffered a near total wipeout. Credit: PA