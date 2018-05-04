Local elections: Have we witnessed Peak Corbyn?

These were local elections that changed almost nothing.

Labour did relatively well in London but did not make the breakthroughs it desperately wanted, with the Tories hanging on to Wandsworth, Westminster and - most disappointingly for Corbyn and co - Barnet.

In north London Labour’s progress has been significantly slowed by the perception that Corbyn has failed to act decisively to cut the cancer of antisemitism from the party.

And although it won control of naval Plymouth, in general it did not demonstrate that it can build on last year’s surge in the general election to win an outright majority in the next general election and actually form a government.

Labour has not dispelled widespread worries from within its own ranks that we may have already witnessed Peak Corbyn.

The big debate that will now take place inside Labour is whether it can make the leap to appears a credible party of government without adopting a much more unambiguous anti-hard-Brexit stance.