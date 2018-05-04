Lord Kilclooney deletes ‘typical Indian’ tweet

Lord Kilclooney has deleted a tweet in which he called Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar a “typical Indian”.

The peer said it was a mistake.

He is a former Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader.

Lord Kilclooney tweeted that people had tried to “misrepresent” his deleted posting and that it was not racist.

Mr Varadkar was born in the Republic to an Irish mother and an Indian father.

Lord Kilclooney said he had previously supported Indians in the UK.