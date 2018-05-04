Potatoes are top of the crops for ‘grow-your-own’ gardeners

Potatoes are the most popular crop for gardeners and allotment holders growing their own food, according to the first survey of its kind since the Second World War.

Thousands of harvests have been logged by scientists from the University of Sheffield in the MYHarvest project which aims to reveal the most plentiful fruit and vegetables grown across the UK by green-fingered amateurs.

The national “grow-your-own” survey, which is examining the contribution it makes to national food security, is the first since the Dig for Victory campaign in the Second World War, the researchers said.

The first set of results, based on data from almost 700 people signed up to the MYHarvest project, reveals that the most plentiful crops by weight are potatoes, courgettes, apples and tomatoes.

Strawberries are the most productive crop in terms of how much growers get from a given area, followed by plums and currants.