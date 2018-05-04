Royal wedding revellers to head by boat to Windsor and watch big day on screens

Food stalls and facilities, including big screens showing live footage of the wedding and the procession, will be in place in the Long Walk and in Alexandra Gardens.

The town is expected to have a party atmosphere with bands playing, bunting on display and well-wishers in high spirits as they watch the newlyweds process through the streets after their May 19 wedding.

Royal wedding revellers will be able to travel to the centre of Windsor in style – by boat – and watch the big day on screens, Kensington Palace has announced.

Rail operators will put on extra trains and there will be park and walk, and park and float services to help people get into town.

Well-wishers are being encouraged to book their travel arrangements early as Thames Valley Police anticipate around 100,000 visitors may descend on the town, and if the numbers create a safety issue Windsor will effectively be closed to latecomers.

Other facilities include a 6,000-space pre-booked car parking area at the Review Ground, just off the Long Walk, the famous thoroughfare that leads up to Windsor Castle.

There will be viewing areas along the whole carriage procession route – Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road and the Long Walk – which will take the couple around 25 minutes to complete in their Ascot Landau which will have an escort from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The town centre will be decorated with bunting and ceremonial banners along parts of the route and there will be live entertainment from local groups throughout the centre of Windsor.