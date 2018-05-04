Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager: Watch press conference in full

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Rangers have confirmed Steven Gerrard's appointment as manager, on a four-year deal, with with Gary McAllister to be his assistant at Ibrox. Gerrard said: "I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition. "I can't wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this club has achieved."

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he is 'confident' he can achieve success at Ibrox. Credit: PA

The ex-Liverpool schemer is confident he can achieve success at Ibrox when he takes on the role in the summer. He said: "I'm confident or I wouldn't be sitting in this seat. If I didn't have confidence in myself and my staff and the board I wouldn't have come here. "In terms of targets, I just want to win football matches. That's my buzz." Rangers said the club would make announcements on Gerrard's management team "in due course" however the new boss did announce who his assistant would be. "I can say who my number two is going to be. Well my assistant, I don't like to call him my number two as he's just as important as me and that will be Gary McAllister," Gerrard said. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has welcomed Gerrard as his new Old Firm Derby rival, saying he is "delighted" for his old Liverpool captain to be joining the Scottish Premier League.

The pair almost won Liverpool's first Premier League title, but not quite. Credit: PA

Rodgers was Gerrard's manager at Liverpool in his final season at Anfield and although the pair haven't spoken, Gerrard says their relationship is "fine". "I haven't spoken to Brendan regarding this role, but me and Brendan are fine, we always have been fine," he said. Asked if Gerrard was ready for the move to Ibrox, Rodgers, speaking at Lennoxtown ahead of the trip to play Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, said: "It's what you feel like, if you are ready or not." He added: "He has lived with expectation but of course it is different with management, especially up here with that rivalry. "I always say when I welcome new managers into the job is, 'welcome to the land of no sleep'."

