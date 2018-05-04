What is the schedule for the Royal Wedding? Here are all the timings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day

Here are the main events during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day, and their timings. 0900 – Members of the public who have been invited to watch the wedding day from the grounds of Windsor Castle begin to arrive. 0930-1100 – Wedding guests arrive at the Castle’s famous Round Tower by coach and enter the chapel through the South Door and take their seats. 1120 – Members of the royal family begin to arrive and enter via the Galilee Porch, some on foot others by car.

The royal brothers will no doubt be nervous at this point. Credit: PA

1145 – Possibly around this time Harry and his brother the Duke of Cambridge arrive at the Chapel’s West Steps, probably on foot walking past the thousands of spectators invited into the grounds of the castle. The moment will give Harry the chance to acknowledge the 200 representatives from charities he is associated with gathered in the Horseshoe Cloister at the bottom of the steps. 1155-1159 Following protocol, the Queen will be the last member of the royal family to arrive for the wedding service. 1159 – Ms Markle arrives at the Chapel’s West Steps by car, from her overnight accommodation, with some of her bridesmaids and pageboys. She will start her journey, which will take her past some of the crowds in the Long Walk, with her mother Doria Ragland – but when the car stops at the castle her mother will exchange places with he bridesmaids and pageboys. Ms Ragland will enter the chapel by the Galilee Porch and at some point Meghan’s father Thomas Markle will have arrived at the same entrance and make his way to the West Door where he will meet his daughter before the ceremony begins.

The Quire in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA