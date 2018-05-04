Are we about to have the warmest May Day bank holiday on record?

This weekend will see one of the warmest May Day bank holidays on record since it was established in 1978.

Not a surprise for the cynics, but this May Day bank holiday does not usually coincide with good weather.

I'm confident we'll see temperatures way over the previously seen high of 24C on Bank Holiday Monday in 1999.

Back in 1995, we saw temperatures boosted to 28C pre-Monday - and we are likely to have a similar warm spell this year, but this time temperatures are most likely to peak on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon.

As high pressure extends from Scandinavia (the same system that brought the Beast from the East and other cold, snowy episodes) and merges with the Azores High from the mid-Atlantic - fine, dry weather will dominate our weather situation.

Expect warm late spring sunshine to boost temperatures to 27-28C in the south and south east of England.

For the rest of us, it'll be fine with warm sunny spells and temperatures nearer to 22-25C.