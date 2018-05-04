Donald Trump tells NRA an unnamed London hospital is 'like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds'

US President Donald Trump has claimed an unnamed hospital in London is "like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds". He made the comment before miming a stabbing motion during an address at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. Mr Trump told the NRA: "Yes that's right, they don't have guns, they have knives and instead there's blood all over the floors of this hospital." In an extraordinary address the president also claimed that the 2015 Paris terror attack, in which 130 were killed, could have been stopped had the victims been armed with guns. He said: "If one employee or just one patron had a gun… or if one person in this room had been there with a gun... the terrorists would have fled or been shot and it would have been a whole different story."

He earlier gained cheers for telling the NRA his administration was "fighting to protect your Second Amendment, and we will protect your Second Amendment" right to bear arms. The president told tens of thousands of attendees that their right to bear arms was “under siege”. But he pledged that those rights “will never, ever be under siege as long as I’m your president”. Trump did not elaborate on how the Second Amendment was under siege. The president's comment that London is "like a war zone" is likely to cause anger in Britain, with many planning demonstrations when he visits in July. The US president has been warned to expect protests during the controversial trip, which will be a “working visit” rather than a full-blown state occasion.

NRA convention raffle items at the convention centre in Dallas. Credit: Sue Ogrocki/AP

The president was addressing the NRA gathering nearly three months after a deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The president temporarily strayed from the group’s strong opposition to tougher gun controls after the school shooting – only to rapidly return to the fold. He was speaking at the event for the fourth year in a row. Last year, he became the first sitting president to appear in more than 30 years, declaring that the “assault” on the Second Amendment had ended. But this year’s speech in Dallas came as the issue of gun violence takes on new urgency after one of the deadliest school shootings in US history.

