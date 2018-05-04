What the papers say – May 4

Warnings on breast cancer screenings, the Brexit latest and the local elections all feature on the Friday fronts. The Times leads with bullying allegations against John Bercow, with the Speaker vowing to continue in office.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Brexit, reporting that ministers have been told the UK could have to stay in the customs union for four years after Britain leaves the bloc.

The Guardian reports the UK will call for a “comprehensive strategy” to fight against Russian disinformation at a series of summer summits.

The Financial Times writes that BT will announce the loss of thousands of jobs next week.

The Metro also carries the allegations against Mr Bercow, reporting quotes from a former Black Rod saying he is “unworthy” of the role.

The i reports that more than 8,000 women have called a breast cancer helpline after the revelations an IT error held back screening invitations for 450,000 patients.

The Independent says the House of Lords has “paved the way” for US president Donald Trump to speak there when he visits the country in July.

The Daily Mirror says a Government website for jobseekers has listed posts for naked cleaners.

The Sun writes that six police officers posed for a picture with former Arsenal man Ian Wright after finding his stolen car.

The Daily Mail carries more stories about women caught up in the breast cancer screening scandal.

The Daily Express tells the story of Bill Potts who is said to have had his life savings stolen by his carer.

And the Daily Star covers the funeral of Henry Vincent, who died after attempting to burgle the home of Richard Osborn-Brooks.