Alexei Navalny among 350 arrested as thousands in Russia demonstrate against Vladimir Putin inauguration

Prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny is one of 350 people who have been arrested as a wave of mass protests against President Vladimir Putin swept across Russia.

Video showed officers carrying a struggling Mr Navalny, who has been arrested several times before, in Moscow's Pushkin Square on Saturday.

Thousands of demonstrators had gathered in central Moscow at a protest organised by anti-corruption campaigner Mr Navalny, to denounce President Putin's upcoming inauguration for a fourth term.

Other rallies were scheduled across the country as part of the unauthorised protest, led under the slogan "He is not our czar".

A group which monitors political repression in Russia said the largest number of arrests was in Chelyabinsk, a city some 1,100 miles (1,780km) east of Moscow where 97 people were detained.

The OVD-Info group continued that in a protest in Yakutsk in the far north-east of the country, 75 people were detained but all have since been released.

In Moscow, around 50 people were said to have been arrested, among them, Mr Navalny.