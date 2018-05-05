Brutal murder of teenage girl stokes India's sexual violence crisis

India's sexual violence crisis has been further stoked by the kidnap, rape and burning of a teenage girl.

Fourteen people suspected of being involved were arrested on Saturday.

India has been shaken by a series of sexual assaults, many of them fatal, since 2012.

ITV News recently learned that young girls across the country are learning self defence in order to protect themselves from the violence.

Other women living in India told ITV News that their lives were blighted by terror.