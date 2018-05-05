Call handlers for breast cancer screening hotline ‘not medically trained’

Call handlers for the Government’s breast cancer screening hotline are not medically trained and are relying on a “cheat sheet” of symptoms, it is reported.

According to the Guardian, workers have raised concerns that mistakes could be made in the handling of women’s cases as they have been given just one hour of training.

The hotline was set up on Wednesday after Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt revealed that 450,000 women aged 68 to 71 had not been invited to their final routine screening.

An independent review has been launched into the computer error, which was discovered in January but dates back to 2009 and could mean hundreds of women have had their lives cut short.

More than 10,000 calls have already been made to the hotline, which is being run by outsourcing firm Serco.

The company said its call handlers had been taking details using information provided by Public Health England (PHE) and that the women would later be contacted by health professionals.

But an unnamed member of staff is quoted in the Guardian as saying: “I felt ashamed knowing what had happened to these women, taking these calls when I am not medically trained, have no counselling background and am in no position to help them.”

Another said she feared a lack of knowledge from those taking calls would “cause more mistakes”.