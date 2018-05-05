- ITV Report
Chelsea beat Arsenal to win Women’s FA Cup
Ramona Bachmann scored twice and Fran Kirby netted a fine individual effort as Chelsea Ladies beat Arsenal Women 3-1 to win the FA Cup final at Wembley.
Arsenal had won the FA Cup a record 14 times, having only ever lost one final.
Chelsea made it 1-0 through Bachmann just after the half-time break.
She added a second on the hour mark, cutting in from the right side of the penalty area and jinked past a couple of Arsenal players before clipping the ball over the goalkeeper.
Arsenal set up a tense final 15 minutes when Vivianne Miedema stabbed the ball in from eight yards out.
But, Chelsea restored their two-goal advantage within three minutes.
England forward Kirby - voted the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year by her peers and also won the inaugural Women's Footballer of the Year award from the Football Writers' Association – scored with a sublime left-foot effort into the far corner.