Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Chelsea beat Arsenal to win Women’s FA Cup

Chelsea stopped any sign of a comeback when they added a third goal in the last 15 minutes. Credit: PA

Ramona Bachmann scored twice and Fran Kirby netted a fine individual effort as Chelsea Ladies beat Arsenal Women 3-1 to win the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Arsenal had won the FA Cup a record 14 times, having only ever lost one final.

Chelsea made it 1-0 through Bachmann just after the half-time break.

Ramona Bachmann scoring her second of the match. Credit: PA

She added a second on the hour mark, cutting in from the right side of the penalty area and jinked past a couple of Arsenal players before clipping the ball over the goalkeeper.

Arsenal set up a tense final 15 minutes when Vivianne Miedema stabbed the ball in from eight yards out.

But, Chelsea restored their two-goal advantage within three minutes.

Chelsea heroes, Ramona Bachmann and Fran Kirby celebrate their cup success. Credit: PA

England forward Kirby - voted the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year by her peers and also won the inaugural Women's Footballer of the Year award from the Football Writers' Association – scored with a sublime left-foot effort into the far corner.