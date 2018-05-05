Clear skies for many tonight, a sunny day for most tomorrow

Tonight: Cloudy across the far north with patchy rain across northern and western Scotland. Dry elsewhere with some clear skies, although low cloud will affect some western coasts. Locally chilly.

Sunday: Another fine, warm and sunny day, especially across England and Wales, although mist will affect some coastal areas, keeping it cooler. Cloudy with outbreaks of rain across the far northwest.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Warm and sunny at first, especially across central and southern areas, but turning cooler by Wednesday. Showers will affect some parts on Tuesday, mainly towards the north and west.