Tony Bellew defeats David Haye with a fifth round stoppage in their heavyweight rematch

Tony Bellew has defeated David Haye with a fifth round stoppage in their heavyweight rematch at the O2 Arena in London.

Bellew knocked down Haye three times when the referee brought a stop to the fight, repeating the same result in March 2017.

Haye appeared to be struggling with a right ankle injury in the bout.

The result will likely mean retirement for Haye who admitted before the fight that he would retire if he did not beat Bellew comfortably.