Hormone injection hailed 'most exciting' treatment for obesity 'yet'

A hormone injection that imitates the gastric band has been hailed as the "most exciting" treatment for obesity "yet".

Trials being conducted by scientists at Imperial College London reportedly found that patients ate 30% less food after being given a monthly jab and some were able to come off diabetes medication.

The injections and patches deliver satiety hormones to the patient, the chemical signals released by the gut to control digestion and hunger cravings in the brain, also making them prefer less fatty and sugary foods.

The effects of the satiety hormones made people "feel less hungry and stop eating earlier,” Professor Tricia Tan, a consultant in diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic medicine at Imperial, who formulated the hormones in the study, explained.

“The sensation is like after you have eaten a big meal and you feel really full.

"What is even more exciting is that we are able to normalise blood sugar levels and they [users] can come off diabetes medications.”