Hipsters and fogies young and old invade London for the Tweed Run

There was a retro feel to London’s streets on Saturday as lovers of the eponymous woollen fabric embarked on the 2018 Tweed Run.

Usually associated with the country and harsher weather conditions, Saturday’s participants were not going to let a little sunshine dissuade them from donning their favourite garb with plenty of accessories, including Penny Farthing bicycles, in evidence and the capital’s old Gasholders and canals providing a suitably historic backdrop.

And the rise of hipster culture, means the fabric no longer looks out of place in 21st Century London.