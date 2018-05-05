Advertisement

Hipsters and fogies young and old invade London for the Tweed Run

Evie Horsell, 23, is among the cyclists preparing to embark on the Weed Run (Jonathan Brady/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

There was a retro feel to London’s streets on Saturday as lovers of the eponymous woollen fabric embarked on the 2018 Tweed Run.

Usually associated with the country and harsher weather conditions, Saturday’s participants were not going to let a little sunshine dissuade them from donning their favourite garb with plenty of accessories, including Penny Farthing bicycles, in evidence and the capital’s old Gasholders and canals providing a suitably historic backdrop.

And the rise of hipster culture, means the fabric no longer looks out of place in 21st Century London.

A Penny Farthing rider crosses Somers Town Bridge. Credit: PA
Gasholder Park in King's Cross was the setting. Credit: PA
Parasols came in handy on a hot day. Credit: PA
Tweed can be a young man's game too. Credit: PA
'Champagne Charlie' from Edinburgh with his bike. Credit: PA
Stefan and Lisbeth Willems, from the Netherlands, join in the fun. Credit: PA
A woman prepares to saddle up. Credit: PA
The Tweed Run is an annual event. Credit: PA
Flat caps and tweed. Credit: PA
His and hers outfits for the Tweed Run. Credit: PA