- ITV Report
-
Mostly dry and fine with plenty of sunshine
Today: Dry for most with increasing amounts of sunshine, especially across southeastern areas, although patchy rain will affect the far northwest. Cooler across some southern and western coasts with low cloud and mist, but feeling warm in any sunny spells.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy across the far north with patchy rain across northern and western Scotland. Dry elsewhere with some clear skies, although low cloud will affect some western coasts. Locally chilly.