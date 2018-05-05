North Korea adjusts time zone to match South Korea, a step towards unifying the Peninsula

North Korea has readjusted its time zone to match South Korea's and described the change as an early step towards making the longtime rivals "become one" following a landmark summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to sync his country's time zone with the South's during his April 27 talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

A dispatch from the North's Korean Central News Agency said that promise has now been fulfilled by a decree of the nation's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly.

The Koreas used the same time zone for decades before the North in 2015 created its own "Pyongyang Time" by setting its clocks 30 minutes behind South Korea and Japan.

It said at the time that it did so to root out the legacy of Tokyo's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, when clocks in Korea were changed to be the same as in Japan.

"Pyongyang Time" was created as tensions between the authoritarian country and the US grew over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme and international sanctions aimed at dismantling it.