Sir Alex Ferguson has emergency surgery for brain haemorrage

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage, his former club Manchester United have announced.

The procedure has apparently gone "very well" but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.

Ferguson's son Darren, manager of League One side Doncaster, did not attend his side's final home game of the season against Wigan due to his father's illness.

A statement released by Doncaster said: "Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week."