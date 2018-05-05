- ITV Report
Sir Alex Ferguson has emergency surgery for brain haemorrage
Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage, his former club Manchester United have announced.
The procedure has apparently gone "very well" but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.
Ferguson's son Darren, manager of League One side Doncaster, did not attend his side's final home game of the season against Wigan due to his father's illness.
A statement released by Doncaster said: "Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week."
Ferguson managed Manchester United for 27 years - making him the longest serving manager ever at the football club.
He is widely regarded as one of the best football managers ever, having won 38 trophies at Manchester United including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.
Ferguson recently made an appearance at Old Trafford on April 29 to present Arsene Wenger with a gift to mark his last season at Arsenal.
Messages of support have flooded in for the 76-year-old - across different sports, foreign leagues, domestic clubs, footballers and public figures.
