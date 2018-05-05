Top doctor hits back at Trump's 'ridiculous' claims London hospital is 'like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds'

Professor Karim Brohi has hit back at Donald Trump's claims. Credit: Barts Health NHS Trust/PA

A top London doctor and trauma surgeon at the hospital thought to have been singled out by Donald Trump when he told the National Rifle Association (NRA) that it was "like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds", has hit back at the President's "ridiculous" claims. Professor Karim Brohi, trauma surgeon at The Royal London Hospital said that he was "proud" of the "excellent trauma care" and "world-leading service" the hospital provides, and also "proud" to "serve the people of London". As President Trump gave his speech to the NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, he mimed a stabbing motion after making his inflammatory comments. Mr Trump told the NRA: "Yes that's right, they don't have guns, they have knives and instead there's blood all over the floors of this hospital."

The 71-year-old did not state which London hospital he was referring to, but it is believed to be The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London. The President may have been referring to an article that ran on the Breitbart website last month, which took comments from a surgeon speaking on the BBC's "Today" programme. Martin Griffiths, a surgeon at the Royal London Hospital, was speaking to Today programme about young victims of violence after a spate of deadly crime in the city, which meant the number of suspected murders in March was higher than that of New York. Speaking to the BBC he said: "A quarter of what we see in our practice is knife and gun injury." Dr Griffiths also said that some of his military colleagues had likened working in the city to their time at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan. While Prof Brohi, who is also the Director of London's major trauma system admitted that "knife violence is a serious issue for London", he said The Royal London provided "excellent care". "We are proud of the excellent trauma care we provide and of our violence reduction programmes," Prof Brohi said. He continued: "The Royal London Hospital has cut the number of our young patients returning after further knife attacks from 45% to one percent. "There is more we can all do to combat this violence, but to suggest guns are part of the solution is ridiculous. "Gunshot wounds are at least twice as lethal as knife injuries and more difficult to repair. "We are proud of our world-leading service and to serve the people of London." As of April 6, Scotland Yard had launched 55 investigations into suspected murders in London in 2018, of which at least 35 were stabbed to death. Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Sir Ed Davey said despite a rise in crime in the capital, Mr Trump's remarks are "nevertheless ridiculous". He said: "To defend America's shocking gun laws by revealing his ignorance of Britain should alarm even his apologists in the Conservative Party."